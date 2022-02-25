Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stock Holdings Lowered by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 203.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

FSTA stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

