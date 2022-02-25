Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,649,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,641,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,225,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $18.16 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

