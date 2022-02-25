Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.86% from the company’s previous close.

FNF has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

