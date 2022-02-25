Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

