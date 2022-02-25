Filecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $415.47 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $415.47 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.60 or 0.00047757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.19 or 0.06843713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.12 or 0.99875628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 168,316,717 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

