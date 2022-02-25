FIO Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.89 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.89 million and $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002343 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003622 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,503,842 coins and its circulating supply is 476,995,877 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.