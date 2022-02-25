Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F – Get Rating) rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 238,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.
The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$140.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.07.
