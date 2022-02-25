First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Trading Up 4.5%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

