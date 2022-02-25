First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) to report sales of $91.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.40 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $378.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $381.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $415.30 million, with estimates ranging from $406.80 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,991,000 after buying an additional 1,008,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bancorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after buying an additional 301,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after buying an additional 90,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

