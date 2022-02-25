First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 889.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,275 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

