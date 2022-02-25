First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Down 2.3%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.10 and last traded at C$14.21. 117,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 741,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$479,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,805,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,468,216.35. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total transaction of C$44,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,494,000. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 and sold 1,091,600 shares valued at $14,470,718.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

