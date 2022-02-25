First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.86

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.86 and traded as high as C$15.79. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 1,564,431 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.92.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,100. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$479,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,805,567 shares in the company, valued at C$53,468,216.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 and have sold 1,091,600 shares valued at $14,470,718.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

