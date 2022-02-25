First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $463.82 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.