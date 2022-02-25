First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $213.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.66. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.