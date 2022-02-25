First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Up 2.5%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 147,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 173,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

