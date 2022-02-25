First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $48.09 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

