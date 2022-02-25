First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.79

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.59. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 99,437 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
