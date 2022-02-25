First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.79

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.59. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 99,437 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 93,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.