First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.11% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $39,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,000.

UCON opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

