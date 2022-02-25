Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.0% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,691,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,817 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. 61,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,041. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

