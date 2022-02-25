Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.39

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as low as $13.91. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 65,200 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

