Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.26. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,449,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

