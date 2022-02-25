Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FND. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $97.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

