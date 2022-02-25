Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $150.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $167.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.62.

NYSE FND opened at $97.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,390,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

