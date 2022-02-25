Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading 5% Higher

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.17 and last traded at $98.50. 9,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,099,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

