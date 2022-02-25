Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of FLS opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 368,345 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

