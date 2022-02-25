Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,654. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

