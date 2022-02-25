Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NYSE FLS opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,093 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 759,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2,988.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after buying an additional 368,345 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

