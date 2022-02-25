Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) were down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 6,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,454,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.