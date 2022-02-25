Fluor Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fluor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Fluor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

