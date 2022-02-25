Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $712.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.