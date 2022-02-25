FMC Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by 120.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FMC has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of FMC by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FMC by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.