Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to “Hold” at Williams Capital

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Williams Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $12.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,022,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,097. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.