Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Raised to “Hold” at Williams Capital

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Williams Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.
Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $12.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,022,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,097. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
