Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $41.41 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

