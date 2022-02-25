Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down to $41.41

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $36.50. Foot Locker shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 293,980 shares traded.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

