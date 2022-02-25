Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-6% yr/yr to ~$8.42-8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.600 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $66.71.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
