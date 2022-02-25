Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-6% yr/yr to ~$8.42-8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $66.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

