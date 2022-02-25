Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) CEO Frank D. Lee Sells 17,981 Shares

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

FMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 302,780 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,042,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,474,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

