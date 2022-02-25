Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $26.66 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

