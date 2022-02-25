Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.
NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79.
Several analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
