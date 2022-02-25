Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 561,155 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $24.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

