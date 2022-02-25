Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

