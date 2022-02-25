Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

