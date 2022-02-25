Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

TSE:FVI opened at C$4.74 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

