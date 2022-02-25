Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Down 2.1%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.59 and last traded at C$4.64. 156,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 839,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

FVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo acquired 8,500 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$891,233.35.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

