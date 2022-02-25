Fractal (FCL) Hits One Day Volume of $88,638.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $88,638.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fractal has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.07 or 0.06919650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.21 or 0.99940192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047972 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.