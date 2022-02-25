Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Franchise Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of FRG opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.