Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.54.

FNV stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.