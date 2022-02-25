Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$190.00.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV opened at C$185.57 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market cap of C$35.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$172.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$175.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total value of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.