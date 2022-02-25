Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of FBRT opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 113.60, a quick ratio of 113.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $570.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,616,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,375,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

