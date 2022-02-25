Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $66.40 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.55 or 0.07088362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,643.13 or 0.99911020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048393 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,803,242,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

