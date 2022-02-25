Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.61. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $206,632,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.41. 186,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,828,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

