Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,762 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
